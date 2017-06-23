Lockheed Martin Gets $130 Million to Provide US Navy With Acoustic Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin won more than $130 million to provide acoustic engineering services to the US Navy, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems [of] Manassas, Virginia is being awarded a $130.8 million… contract for the procurement of Technical Insertion 18-20 Acoustic Rapid Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Insertion (A-RCI) engineering services," the announcement stated on Thursday.

© AP Photo/ U.S. Navy Bipartisan Lawmakers Welcome US Navy Goal of 355 Ships as National Policy

The company will provide engineering development to support modernization requirements for the Navy and for the governments of Canada, Australia, England and Japan, the Defense Department said.

The contract also includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $1.1 billion, the announcement added.