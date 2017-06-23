Lockheed Martin Gets $130 Million to Provide US Navy With Acoustic Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin won more than $130 million to provide acoustic engineering services to the US Navy, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems [of] Manassas, Virginia is being awarded a $130.8 million… contract for the procurement of Technical Insertion 18-20 Acoustic Rapid Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Insertion (A-RCI) engineering services," the announcement stated on Thursday.
The contract also includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $1.1 billion, the announcement added.
