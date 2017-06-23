US Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Over 100 Iraqis - ACLU

The lawsuit claimed it is illegal to deport these detainees without allowing them to prove that they fear torture or death if returned to Iraq.
"Federal court has blocked the immediate deportation of Iraqi nationals arrested by ICE earlier this month," the ACLU said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
Good news! Federal court blocks immediate deportation of Iraqis arrested by ICE earlier this month. https://t.co/ptJx8hQ6jS— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 23, 2017
Most of the Iraqi Nationals are Chaldean Christians, but some are Christian converts and Shiite Muslims.
All comments
Show new comments (0)