US Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Over 100 Iraqis - ACLU

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On June 15, the ACLU stated it filed a class-action lawsuit to immediately stop federal immigration officials from deporting more than 100 Iraqi nationals arrested in raids by federal agents this month.

The lawsuit claimed it is illegal to deport these detainees without allowing them to prove that they fear torture or death if returned to Iraq.

"Federal court has blocked the immediate deportation of Iraqi nationals arrested by ICE earlier this month," the ACLU said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

​Most of the Iraqi Nationals are Chaldean Christians, but some are Christian converts and Shiite Muslims.