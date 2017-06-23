Bipartisan Lawmakers Welcome US Navy Goal of 355 Ships as National Policy

WASHINGTON Sputnik) — The US Navy goal of 355 ship battle fleet would become official policy under legislation backed by Republicans and Democrats in both houses of Congress, according to a joint press release by Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Rob Wittman on Thursday.

"The Navy has set a clear requirement for 355 ships — an objective that is achievable in the coming years with prudent planning and sufficient resources," Wicker stated in the release. "Building up our fleet is a national project and should be a source of national pride."

The present Navy battle fleet consists of 276 ships, the release noted.

"A fleet of 355 ships will allow us to deter our adversaries, support our allies, and respond to threats and humanitarian challenges around the globe," Wittman said.

The legislation has 12 Republican and 4 Democratic co-sponsors in the Senate, as well as six Republicans and two Democrats in the House of Representatives.