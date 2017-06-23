Trump Nominates Robert Wood Johnson as Ambassador to UK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump nominated Robert Wood Johnson, the owner of an American professional football franchise, to be ambassador to the United Kingdom, the White House said in a press release.

"Robert Wood Johnson IV to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the release said on Thursday.

Since 2000, Johnson has been the Chairman and CEO of the New York Jets and Chairman and CEO of the New York Jets Foundation.

For more than 30 years, he also held the post of the Chairman and CEO of the Johnson Company, New York, NY, a private asset management firm.

Johnson has previously served on the President's Export Council and the President's Commission on White House Fellows.