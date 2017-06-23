McCain 'Concerned' About Suspending F-35B Jet Operations at Arizona Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain noted he has been in touch with the Marine Corps and Joint Program Office, and that they are trying to figure out the cause of the problems.
"I was concerned to learn that the Marine Corps has suspended F-35B operations at MCAS Yuma due to problems with the aircraft’s Autonomic Logistics Information System," McCain stated on Thursday.
The Air Force has still not discovered the problem that caused issues with the oxygen flow, but the F-35A jets are now operational.
