McCain 'Concerned' About Suspending F-35B Jet Operations at Arizona Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain noted he has been in touch with the Marine Corps and Joint Program Office, and that they are trying to figure out the cause of the problems.

"I was concerned to learn that the Marine Corps has suspended F-35B operations at MCAS Yuma due to problems with the aircraft’s Autonomic Logistics Information System," McCain stated on Thursday.

© REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin Hypoxia Problems Have Plagued $100M F-35 Fighters Since 2011 - US Military Confirms

The grounding of the fifth-generation aircraft comes less than a week after the F35-A variant of the combat jets were grounded by the US Air Force when five pilots suffered oxygen deprivation.

The Air Force has still not discovered the problem that caused issues with the oxygen flow, but the F-35A jets are now operational.