Register
23:42 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Virginia Man Charged with Espionage, Accused of Leaking Classified Info to China

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    US
    Get short URL
    0 38338

    The Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a report that a 60-year-old resident of Leesburg, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with espionage. Kevin Mallory, a consultant with a former Top Secret security clearance, has been formally charged in federal court with passing classified information to a Chinese agent in March and April of 2017.

    In March, Mallory traveled to Shanghai, China. During that time, federal prosecutors say, he met with a person (referred to as PRC1 in the DoJ brief) he believed to be an agent of the People's Republic of China Intelligence Service (PRCIS). If found guilty of the charges, he could face life in prison.

    "The conduct alleged in this complaint is serious, and these charges should send a message to anyone who would consider violating the public's trust and compromising our national security by disclosing classified information," said Dana Boente, the federal attorney who announced the charges.

    "Kevin Mallory was previously entrusted with Top Secret clearance and therefore had access to classified information, which he allegedly shared and planned to continue sharing with representatives of a foreign government," said Andrew Vale, Assistant Director of the FBI's field office in Washington, DC. "Furthermore, he allegedly misled investigators in a voluntary interview about sharing of this classified information. The FBI will continue to investigate those individuals who put out national security at risk through unauthorized disclosures of information."

    A gavel
    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Economic Espionage in US

    During the voluntary interview referred to by Vale, Mallory told the FBI that PRC1 claimed to be a member of the think tank the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS). The FBI believes that PRCIS agents often claim to be members of SASS as their cover identity. Mallory admitted that he met with PRC1 and allowed the FBI to search a device he had used to converse with his Chinese contact.

    Analysis of the device found a Top Secret file stored in its index, as well as two Secret files. The device also contained instructions on how to access the files. 

    Mallory used to be a member of the US intelligence community before leaving intelligence in 2012. He now works for GlobalEx LLC, a truck driving company. Prosecutors did not say as to how they believe he acquired the classified files.

    Related:

    More Fake News? WaPo’s Unnamed Sources Reveal Trump May Have Obstructed Justice
    Trump Can Too Accept Foreign Payments - US Justice Department
    US Justice Department Attorneys Promoted After Sexually Harassing Co-Workers
    US Justice Dept Disputes Report Court Approved Surveillance of Journalists
    US Justice Dept. Already Investigating Leaks of Classified Data
    Tags:
    espionage, spy, top-secret, leaked documents, People's Republic of China Intelligence Service (PRCIS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Justice, Kevin Mallory, Shanghai, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Robot Manners Cartoon
    Robot Butlers, Here We Come!
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok