US Senate Republican Healthcare Bill 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing - Minority Leader

© AP Photo/ Reed Saxon Nearly Half of US Voters Oppose Republican Healthcare Plan

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Republican healthcare bill in the US Senate is deceiving and worse than the healthcare bill crafted by Republicans in the House of Representatives, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference on Thursday.

"The Senate Republican healthcare bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, only this wolf’s teeth are even sharper than in the House bill," Schumer told reporters.

The bill, Schumer stated, would defund abortion provider Planned Parenthood, cut Medicaid and send more money to the wealthy.

In addition, Schumer claimed the bill would ban Americans with preexisting health conditions from being covered.

Earlier on Thursday, Senate Republicans unveiled their healthcare bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The bill was immediately met with an outcry by Democrats and sparked protests outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Capitol Hill.

Senate Republicans are hoping to vote on the new healthcare bill by June 29. On May 4, the US House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act to repeal and replace Obamacare.