Trump Says He Does Not Have Recordings of Conversation with Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday he does not have any recordings of conversations with former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey.

"[W]hether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump stated in a message via Twitter.

​On May 12, three days after he fired Comey, Trump said the former FBI director better hope that there are no "tapes" of their conversations before Comey starts leaking to the press.

Comey had admitted in his testimony to the US Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 that he had given a memorandum of his conversations with Trump to a friend to leak to the media.

On June 9, Trump promised to discuss the possible existence of tapes of his conversations with Comey in the very near future.

Shortly after Trump made claims about the recordings, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee urged the Trump administration to hand the recordings over to the panel along with any memos of the conversations.