Trump Says He Does Not Have Recordings of Conversation with Comey

"[W]hether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump stated in a message via Twitter.
…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
On May 12, three days after he fired Comey, Trump said the former FBI director better hope that there are no "tapes" of their conversations before Comey starts leaking to the press.
On June 9, Trump promised to discuss the possible existence of tapes of his conversations with Comey in the very near future.
Shortly after Trump made claims about the recordings, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee urged the Trump administration to hand the recordings over to the panel along with any memos of the conversations.
