US Senate Republicans Introduce Bill to Repeal Obamacare - Lawmaker

© AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE US Senate Republicans Reported to Be Planning Vote on Obamacare Repeal Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US Senate Republicans have released a healthcare bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare, US Senator Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

"The draft…is posted online and I encourage everyone to carefully review it," McConnell stated on the Senate floor. "ObamaCare is a direct attack on the middle class and American families deserve better than its failing status quo."

Senate Republicans are hoping to vote on the new healthcare bill by June 29. The measure includes cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program and defunds Planned Parenthood for a year.

On May 4, the US House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act to repeal and replace Obamacare.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll found on Wednesday that only 35 percent of voters approved of the passed bill.