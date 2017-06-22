Reworking NAFTA Difficult Without Changes to Mexican Labor Law - US Lawmaker

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US, Canada Vow to Boost Cooperation Ahead of NAFTA Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)A renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will be difficult to pass in Congress unless it is precluded by major changes in both practice and law when it comes to Mexican labor laws, US Congressman Sandy Levin said on Thursday during a hearing on US trade policy.

"I think unless, practice has shown, that changes are made before we vote, both in laws and practices, it essentially will be difficult and should be difficult to pass NAFTA," Levin stated.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer admitted in his testimony before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee that Mexican labor laws were having a negative effect on the United States.

The Trump administration notified Congress at the end of May of its intent to renegotiate NAFTA. The negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to start in August.