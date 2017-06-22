Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017

    Half of US Voters Believe Reporters, Media Owners Biased Against Trump - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    US
    14520

    According to a poll, fifty percent of likely US voters take a dim view of media reports on President Donald Trump, with blame shared by both reporters and owners of news outlets.

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Approval Rating Falls to Lowest Level Since Taking Office - Poll
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Fifty percent of likely US voters take a dim view of media reports on President Donald Trump, with blame shared by both reporters and owners of news outlets, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Thursday.

    "Given the president's testy relationship with the media, however, it's not surprising that 76 percent of Republicans and 51 percent of voters not affiliated with either major political party believe most reporters are biased against the president, a view shared by only 24 percent of Democrats," a press release accompanying the report stated.

    Overall, the poll found 50 percent of survey participants believed that "most reporters are biased against the president" compared with 40 percent who think most reporters attempt to be "fair and balanced," the release explained.

    Media ownership is blamed by 57 percent of all voters for influencing news coverage generated by their reporters, while just 27 percent believe owners allow fair coverage of Trump, the release noted.

