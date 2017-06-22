WikiLeaks Reveals CIA Tools Targeting Air-Gapped Devices, Closed Networks

WikiLeaks have released details on CIA programs called 'Brutal Kangaroo' and 'Emotional Simian', which allow the intelligence agency to access closed networks or a singe air-gapped device.

RELEASE: CIA 'Brutal Kangaroo' and 'Emotional Simian' USB air gap jumping viruses https://t.co/dHDfcHQWIv pic.twitter.com/xU6e3ucPB6 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 22, 2017

​The operation involves first infecting one computer, which is referred to as a "primary host", on which the malware is installed. Then, whenever someone uses a USB flash drive, it in turn becomes the malware carrier, which it spreads onto any other device it is being used on. Once the CIA has control of a number of devices, it creates a so-called 'covert network' that allows for larger data exchange.