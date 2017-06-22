White House Likely to Be Reshuffled Amid Policy Setbacks, Russia Scrutiny

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Wall Street Journal was told that Reince Priebus, the president’s chief of staff, could be replaced soon if Trump’s controversial health bill does not make it through Congress by the August recess.

Sources told the outlet Trump had been asking around for a possible candidate to succeed Priebus for the past few months, but administration officials said later his job was safer now that the Obamacare repeal act had cleared the House.

Trump has also been growing frustrated with chief prosecutor Jeff Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein who play a role in the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Sources in the president’s administration said the same investigation and lack of security had made the task of hiring new talent more difficult. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been reportedly struggling to find a replacement for himself at the podium before he can move on to a more senior role.