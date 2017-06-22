White House Likely to Be Reshuffled Amid Policy Setbacks, Russia Scrutiny

Sources told the outlet Trump had been asking around for a possible candidate to succeed Priebus for the past few months, but administration officials said later his job was safer now that the Obamacare repeal act had cleared the House.
Sources in the president’s administration said the same investigation and lack of security had made the task of hiring new talent more difficult. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been reportedly struggling to find a replacement for himself at the podium before he can move on to a more senior role.
