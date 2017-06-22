Pentagon Awards Rougly $500M to Provide Engineering Support to US Army Arsenal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Engineering Research and Consulting Corporation (ERC) has been awarded a more than $498-million contract to provide engineering and support services to the US Army's Redstone Arsenal, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Engineering Research and Consulting Inc., [designated small business] Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $498,464,967 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and support services," the release stated on Wednesday.

Redstone Arsenal is home to the US Army's Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Project Office, the Missile Defense Agency and the Missile and Space Intelligence Centers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Marshall Space Flight Center is also a tenant.

Work under the contract will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2022, the release noted.