Pentagon Awards Rougly $500M to Provide Engineering Support to US Army Arsenal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Engineering Research and Consulting Corporation (ERC) has been awarded a more than $498-million contract to provide engineering and support services to the US Army's Redstone Arsenal, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"Engineering Research and Consulting Inc., [designated small business] Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $498,464,967 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and support services," the release stated on Wednesday.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Marshall Space Flight Center is also a tenant.
Work under the contract will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2022, the release noted.
