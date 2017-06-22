Trump Extends Sanctions Related to Western Balkans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump issued an executive order to extend sanctions related to the Western Balkans to deal with the ongoing threat posed to US national security, according to a White House notice.

"The actions of persons threatening the peace and international stabilization efforts in the Western Balkans, including acts of extremist violence and obstructionist activity, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said in the notice on Wednesday.

Trump's order extends for another year the sanctions that were imposed by former President George W. Bush on June 26, 2001.

Bush imposed the sanctions in response to "extremist violence" in the Republic of Macedonia and elsewhere in the Balkans region, as well as efforts to obstruct implementation of the Dayton Accords in Bosnia or United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 in Kosovo. Both international accords aimed to end conflicts in the region.