Register
00:32 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The parents of Michael Brown, Lesley McSpadden, left, and Michael Brown, Sr., right, take part in an interview with The Associated Press

    Family of Mike Brown, Killed by Ferguson Cops, Awarded ‘Reasonable’ Settlement

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 8320

    The family of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man killed by a white Missouri police officer in August 2014, will receive a settlement for an undisclosed amount in their wrongful death suit against the city of Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis.

    US District Judge E. Richard Webber did not specify the amount of the settlement in his Tuesday decision, but wrote that the amount is "fair and reasonable compensation for this wrongful death claim and is in the best interests of each Plaintiff."

    The settlement will be split between Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, and father, Michael Brown Sr., a move Webber said would provide “a reasonable amount” of money for expenses and lawyer fees. 

    Pepsi International Bottlers, Yekaterinburg
    © RIA Novosti. Pavel Lisitsyn
    Pepsi Catches Major Heat Online for Ad That Co-Opts Black Lives Matter Movement

    The judge ordered the settlement sealed, though under Missouri law settlements involving public entities are generally open record. Webber wrote that under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, the settlement should be kept confidential, "due to the adverse impact to Plaintiffs should it be disclosed. Disclosure of the terms of the settlement agreement could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators. The public policy to consider records open is outweighed by the adverse impact to Plaintiffs," according to the Saint Louis Dispatch.

    Michael Brown
    © AP Photo/ Brown Family Photo
    Michael Brown

    Though the settlement figure isn’t known, the most the city can pay out under its insurance is $3 million.

    In 2015, McSpadden and Brown, Sr. sued the city of Ferguson along with former police Officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed Brown, and Tom Jackson, Ferguson’s police chief.

    The lawsuit stated that Brown’s death was the result of "insidious discrimination … and racial stereotyping utilized by police officers toward African-American citizens."

    Brown was unarmed when Wilson shot him, and some witnesses claimed that he had his hands up when shots rang out. Months of protests and clashes between outraged demonstrators and police followed his death, considered to be one of the incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement in earnest, initiating an ongoing effort to combat racist police killings in the US.

    When the lawsuit was announced, Benjamin Crump, one of the Browns’ attorneys, asked rhetorically, "When is America going to challenge the standard police narrative of" extrajudicial killings, adding that "America cannot continue to sanction" the slaying of unarmed people.

    A grand jury in St. Louis county declined to indict Wilson on criminal charges in November 2014, and the US Justice Department declined to prosecute him in March 2015.

    In a Justice Department investigation into Brown’s killing, then-US Attorney General Eric Holder said there was a "high toxic environment" among police, and that he saw Ferguson as "A community where both policing and municipal court practices were found to disproportionately harm African American residents.  A community where this harm frequently appears to stem, at least in part, from racial bias – both implicit and explicit.  And a community where all of these conditions, unlawful practices, and constitutional violations have not only severely undermined the public trust, eroded police legitimacy, and made local residents less safe – but created an intensely charged atmosphere where people feel under assault and under siege by those charged to serve and protect them."

    Related:

    Five Protesters Shot During 'Black Lives Matter' Rally in Minneapolis
    Several Activists Arrested in NYC at Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest
    Black Lives Matter Organizers Barred From Rally at Mall of America
    'Black Lives Matter' Leader Stands for Baltimore Mayor
    Black Lives Matter Movement Finds Solidarity With Palestinian Struggle
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Settlement, Police Killings, Racist Police Terror, Ferguson Police Department, Darren Wilson, Mike Brown, Missouri, Ferguson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok