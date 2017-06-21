Nearly Half of US Voters Oppose Republican Healthcare Plan

© AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE US Senate Republicans Reported to Be Planning Vote on Obamacare Repeal Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nearly half of US voters are opposed to the American Health Care Act, the Republicans’ bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, a new poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Only 35 percent of voters surveyed approve of the bill passed by the House last month. Nearly half of voters, 49 percent, disapprove of the bill," the Politico/Morning Consult poll found.

Immediately after the bill passed on May 4, forty-four percent opposed it while 35 percent approved it, according to the pollster.

Additionally, only 27 percent of poll respondents said the bill will improve the US healthcare system, and 41 percent said it will be worse. Forty-six percent said it will increase costs for them and their families.

Senate Republicans will unveil their plan on Thursday, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Democrats are skeptical about who will be able to review the bill before a vote.

The poll surveyed 2,051 registered US voters between June 15-19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.