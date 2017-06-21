Register
17:23 GMT +321 June 2017
    Hundreds of people march through downtown Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, his predecessor's signature health care law, Thursday, March 23, 2017

    Nearly Half of US Voters Oppose Republican Healthcare Plan

    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    US
    Nearly half of US voters, 49 percent, disapprove of the American Health Care Act, the Republicans’ bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, according to opinion poll.

    An Obamacare logo is shown on the door of the UniVista Insurance agency in Miami, Florida on January 10, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE
    US Senate Republicans Reported to Be Planning Vote on Obamacare Repeal Next Week
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nearly half of US voters are opposed to the American Health Care Act, the Republicans’ bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, a new poll revealed on Wednesday.

    "Only 35 percent of voters surveyed approve of the bill passed by the House last month. Nearly half of voters, 49 percent, disapprove of the bill," the Politico/Morning Consult poll found.

    Immediately after the bill passed on May 4, forty-four percent opposed it while 35 percent approved it, according to the pollster.

    In this Jan. 10, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US House of Representatives Passes Repeal And Replace of Obamacare
    Additionally, only 27 percent of poll respondents said the bill will improve the US healthcare system, and 41 percent said it will be worse. Forty-six percent said it will increase costs for them and their families.

    Senate Republicans will unveil their plan on Thursday, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Democrats are skeptical about who will be able to review the bill before a vote.

    The poll surveyed 2,051 registered US voters between June 15-19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

