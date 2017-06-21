Nearly Half of US Voters Oppose Republican Healthcare Plan

"Only 35 percent of voters surveyed approve of the bill passed by the House last month. Nearly half of voters, 49 percent, disapprove of the bill," the Politico/Morning Consult poll found.
Immediately after the bill passed on May 4, forty-four percent opposed it while 35 percent approved it, according to the pollster.
Senate Republicans will unveil their plan on Thursday, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Democrats are skeptical about who will be able to review the bill before a vote.
The poll surveyed 2,051 registered US voters between June 15-19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
