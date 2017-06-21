Register
17:22 GMT +321 June 2017
    President Donald Trump attends the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017

    Six in Ten Australians Polled Say Trump Causes 'Unfavorable Opinion' of US

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US
    13820

    Overall, six in 10 Australians stated that Donald Trump being the US president causes them to have an "unfavorable opinion" of the United States, while 37 percent do not have a negative attitude to Trump, a poll by the Lowy Institute showed on Wednesday.

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Approval Rating Falls to Lowest Level Since Taking Office - Poll
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the poll, the majority of those viewing Trump as a negative factor were younger adults, with 70 percent of those younger than 45, and 68 percent of women having a negative opinion of the US president. However, Trump’s approval rating in Australia is higher than that of former US President George Bush, who was viewed negatively by 69 percent of the population.

    However, 65 percent of Australians believe that their country should not distance itself from the United States under Trump’s presidency.

    A total of 50 percent of Australians see Washington’s foreign policy as a negative factor in their opinion of the country, which is 13 percent lower than the results of 2007 during Bush’s presidency, the poll showed.

    As for the culture of the United States and personal experience of meeting US citizens, 72 and 84 percent, respectively, list these as positive factors in their opinion of the United States.

    The 2017 Lowy Institute Poll was conducted on March 1-21 as a telephone opinion survey among 1,200 Australians aged 18 and over. The margin of error is estimated as 2.8 percent.

