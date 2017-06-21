Six in Ten Australians Polled Say Trump Causes 'Unfavorable Opinion' of US

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Approval Rating Falls to Lowest Level Since Taking Office - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the poll, the majority of those viewing Trump as a negative factor were younger adults, with 70 percent of those younger than 45, and 68 percent of women having a negative opinion of the US president. However, Trump’s approval rating in Australia is higher than that of former US President George Bush, who was viewed negatively by 69 percent of the population.

However, 65 percent of Australians believe that their country should not distance itself from the United States under Trump’s presidency.

A total of 50 percent of Australians see Washington’s foreign policy as a negative factor in their opinion of the country, which is 13 percent lower than the results of 2007 during Bush’s presidency, the poll showed.

As for the culture of the United States and personal experience of meeting US citizens, 72 and 84 percent, respectively, list these as positive factors in their opinion of the United States.

The 2017 Lowy Institute Poll was conducted on March 1-21 as a telephone opinion survey among 1,200 Australians aged 18 and over. The margin of error is estimated as 2.8 percent.