GOP Wins Special Elections to House of Representatives in Two Districts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In the state of Georgia, Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the district, which have been hold by the GOP for over 40 years, in a particular tight race.

In South Carolina, Republican Ralph Norman defeated Democrat Archie Parnell by a small margin as well.

The seat in Georgia's district was vacated after congressman Tom Price was appointed as the minister of health in the Trump administration. The South Carolina district conducted an election after its representative Mick Mulvaney assumed the post of the White House budget director.

The next congressional elections will be held in November 2018 when the entire House of Representatives and a third of the senators will be re-elected in the so-called midterm elections.