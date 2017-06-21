Ex-US Homeland Security Chief Dismisses Claims Russia Meddled in 2016 Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow did not influence the vote count in the 2016 US presidential election, former US Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson will say later in the day according to the statement obtained by media.
"To my current knowledge, the Russian government did not through any cyber intrusion alter ballots, ballot counts or reporting of election results," Johnson will say as quoted in the statement obtained by The Hill media outlet.
The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election, with Moscow refuting all allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations "absolutely groundless."
