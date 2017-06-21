US City of Ferguson, Michael Brown’s Family Reach Settlement Over Shooting Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The details of the final settlement signed by US District Judge Richard Webber would not be made public, KSDK-TV Channel reported on Tuesday.

On August 9, 2014, police shot unarmed Michael Brown in the suburb of Ferguson after he allegedly robbed a store.

Brown’s death touched off a series of riots in Ferguson that spread across the United States, renewing calls to stop into violent policing practices and improve strained racial relations in the country.

In July, deadly shootings by police of African-American men in the US states of Louisiana and Minnesota were followed by targeted killings of police officers in the cities of Dallas and Baton Rouge.