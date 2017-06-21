Register
03:45 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An American Airlines plane arrives at Jose Marti International Airport becoming the first Miami-Havana commercial flight in 50 years, coinciding with the beginning of the tributes to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, on November 28, 2016 in Havana

    Phoenix Down: Record Temperatures Make it Too Hot for Planes to Take Off

    © AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 9610

    It is literally so hot in Phoenix, Arizona that some commercial planes can’t take off, grounding 20 American Airlines flights meant to depart from the city on Tuesday.

    The Tuesday forecast put the temperature in Phoenix at a clement 120 degrees Fahrenheit during the midday peak. However, the American Airlines' planes, the Bombardier CRJ, is only cleared to take off with an exterior temperature of 118 degrees. As a result, every flight between 3 and 6:00 p.m. local time using that aircraft was grounded. 

    "The CRJ aircraft's certification permits us to operate up to a certain temperature," Bombardier spokesman Bryan Trucker told the Phoenix New Times. "It doesn't mean the aircraft can't physically operate at higher temperatures than what we are certified for — but this is what the certification limits us to."

    United Airlines
    © AP Photo/ @hypatiadotca
    WATCH: Elderly Passenger Sues United Airlines After Being Assaulted by Employee

    American Airlines preemptively canceled the flights on Saturday when they found out about the forecast. They encouraged passengers to change their flights from those set to arrive or depart during midday. Customers on the canceled flights were offered refunds or rebookings.

    Planes achieve lift during take-off with the help of dense, heavy cold air. Hot air, which is less dense and more excited, forces the plane to build more speed before it can take off. That requires a longer runway, and the runway at Sky Harbor International Airport isn't long enough for the CRJs to achieve liftoff at such temps.

    However, larger planes taking off from the same airport were able to make it off the ground. Aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing are certified to operate at up to 126 degrees, meaning they should be fine anywhere in the United States outside of Death Valley. However, pilots may choose to carry less cargo or fuel to ensure smooth take-offs and landings.

    In this Friday, June 10, 2016, file photo, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways charter flights wait to depart from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport
    © AP Photo/ Scott Mayerowitz, File
    African-American First-Class Passenger Claims Airline Sent Her to Back of Plane

    Abnormal as this heat may seem, it likely won't break the sitting record for Phoenix: 122 degrees on June 26, 1990, which grounded some flights for a full day. This current heat wave looks like it'll bring the fourth-hottest day on record for America's hottest city. 

    Phoenix, which sits atop of a plateau and is surrounded by a bubble of high air pressure, often achieves heat levels that greatly exceed even that of other cities in Arizona like Tucson.

    Related:

    FAA Proposes Fining United Airlines $435,000 for Unsafe Flights in 2014
    United Airlines’ Boeing 757 Evacuated as Engine Catches Fire During Take-off
    It's 'Royal Dutch Airlines' for a Reason: King Reveals Secret Life as Pilot
    Pressure Increases on FedEx and US Airlines to Ban Shark Fin Imports on Planes
    Oops! Cockpit Access Codes for United Airlines Published Online
    Tags:
    flight disruption, heat wave, Bombardier, American Airlines, Arizona, Phoenix
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok