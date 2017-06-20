Register
20:10 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A city resident at a cash dispenser operated by the Central Republican Bank in Donetsk

    US Sanctions Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics Banks

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 8521

    The United States imposed sanctions on three banks that operate in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and high-ranking officials and entities of the self-proclaimed people's republics, according to official statement.

    Opening of new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Trump Aims to Force DPRK to Shut Down Nuclear Program by Tightening Sanctions
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States sanctioned three banks that operate in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Central Republic Bank is the central bank of the so-called ‘DPR’ and is directed and coordinated by the Council of Ministers of the DPR…State Bank Lugansk People’s Republic is the central bank of the so-called ‘LPR’" and was established by the Council of Ministers of the LPR," the release stated.

    The TSMRBANK, a Russian bank with clients in the DPR and LPR, was also sanctioned.

    The United Stated has imposed sanctions on high-ranking officials and entities of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department announced in a release on Tuesday.

    "Today’s action targets 21 Ukrainian separatists, entities, and their supporters pursuant to E.O. [executive order] 13660 for being responsible for or complicit in, or having engaged in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Ukraine; for acting for or on behalf of, being owned or controlled by, or providing material or other support to previously designated groups; or for asserting governmental authority over a part or region of Ukraine without the authorization of the Government of Ukraine," the release said.

    Cities of Russia. Nizhny Novgorod
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    The Wait is Over: Russia Files WTO Complaint Over Ukraine's Sanctions
    The sanctioned persons include LPR's Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Kornet, LPR's Minister of State Security Leonid Pasechnik, DPR's Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Minister Aleksey Kostrubitsky, DPR's Minister of Interior Aleksey Dikiy as well as official representative of DPR in Russia Aleksey Muratov.

    Washington also sanctioned six banks that operate in Crimea.

    "OFAC also designated the following six banks for operating in Crimea: Taatta, AO; Joint Stock Company Black Sea Bank of Development and Reconstruction; Joint Stock Commercial Bank Rublev; Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank North Credit; IS Bank, AO; and VVB, PAO," the release stated.

    A woman in the Kievsky district of Donetsk gathers process water at the fire station after shelling
    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Civilians in Donetsk Threatened by No Access to Drinking Water - UN Relief Coordinator
    The United States slapped sanctions on four people and entities connected to the Night Wolves motorcycle club, according to the US Treasury Department.

    "Wolf Holding of Security Structures is being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, the Night Wolves," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

    The statement said the new sanctions would target Wolf Holding, along with Gennadii Anatolievich Nikulov, Denis Yuryevich Ryauzov and Bike Center.

    Related:

    Sanction Them All! Kiev Wants US to 'Punish' Allies Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
    Austria Slams US' 'Extremely Disappointing' Decision on Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Kiev Concocts New Plan for Donbass Ahead of Poroshenko's Visit to US
    Poroshenko Says US Engaged in Normandy Format on Donbass Conflict Settlement
    Tags:
    sanctions, sanctions, US Treasury Department, Ukraine, Donbass, Crimea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok