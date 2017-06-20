US Sanctions Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics Banks

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Trump Aims to Force DPRK to Shut Down Nuclear Program by Tightening Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States sanctioned three banks that operate in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Central Republic Bank is the central bank of the so-called ‘DPR’ and is directed and coordinated by the Council of Ministers of the DPR…State Bank Lugansk People’s Republic is the central bank of the so-called ‘LPR’" and was established by the Council of Ministers of the LPR," the release stated.

The TSMRBANK, a Russian bank with clients in the DPR and LPR, was also sanctioned.

The United Stated has imposed sanctions on high-ranking officials and entities of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the US Treasury Department announced in a release on Tuesday.

"Today’s action targets 21 Ukrainian separatists, entities, and their supporters pursuant to E.O. [executive order] 13660 for being responsible for or complicit in, or having engaged in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Ukraine; for acting for or on behalf of, being owned or controlled by, or providing material or other support to previously designated groups; or for asserting governmental authority over a part or region of Ukraine without the authorization of the Government of Ukraine," the release said.

The sanctioned persons include LPR's Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Kornet, LPR's Minister of State Security Leonid Pasechnik, DPR's Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Minister Aleksey Kostrubitsky, DPR's Minister of Interior Aleksey Dikiy as well as official representative of DPR in Russia Aleksey Muratov.

Washington also sanctioned six banks that operate in Crimea.

"OFAC also designated the following six banks for operating in Crimea: Taatta, AO; Joint Stock Company Black Sea Bank of Development and Reconstruction; Joint Stock Commercial Bank Rublev; Joint Stock Company Commercial Bank North Credit; IS Bank, AO; and VVB, PAO," the release stated.

The United States slapped sanctions on four people and entities connected to the Night Wolves motorcycle club, according to the US Treasury Department.

"Wolf Holding of Security Structures is being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, the Night Wolves," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The statement said the new sanctions would target Wolf Holding, along with Gennadii Anatolievich Nikulov, Denis Yuryevich Ryauzov and Bike Center.