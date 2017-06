© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais More US Voters Trust Comey Over Trump After US Senate Hearing - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Just 36 percent of voters said they approved when asked "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?" the poll stated.

An analysis of the poll noted the drop in Trump's approval rating is partially due to a decrease in support from Republicans.

Just 72 percent of Republicans approve of Trump's job as president, which is a drop of 11 percentage points since April.

The poll has a margin of error of four percentage points.