Tillerson Demands Liberation of Three Americans Held in North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the student's family confirmed that Warmbier has died at his home in Ohio.

"We hold North Korea accountable for Otto Warmbier’s unjust imprisonment, and demand the release of three other Americans who have been illegally detained," the release stated on Monday.

© AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin Trump Slams North Korea for Brutality as US Student Released From Captivity Dies

On June 13, Warmbier was returned to the United States from North Korea in a coma after being held in that country for more than a year. He spent 17 months in detention for anti-state actions because he attempted to steal a poster from his hotel.

US Special Representative to North Korea Joseph Yun met the three other Americans imprisoned by Pyonyang when he traveled there on June 12 to negotiate the release of Warmbier, according to the Department of State.