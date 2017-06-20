Tillerson Demands Liberation of Three Americans Held in North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the student's family confirmed that Warmbier has died at his home in Ohio.
"We hold North Korea accountable for Otto Warmbier’s unjust imprisonment, and demand the release of three other Americans who have been illegally detained," the release stated on Monday.
US Special Representative to North Korea Joseph Yun met the three other Americans imprisoned by Pyonyang when he traveled there on June 12 to negotiate the release of Warmbier, according to the Department of State.
