US Defense Attache in China Appointed to National Security Council

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding III, a defense attache in China, was assigned to serve as director of strategic planning at the National Security Council.

"Brig. Gen. Robert S. Spalding III, senior defense official and defense attache-China, Defense Intelligence Agency, US Embassy, Beijing, China [assigned] to senior director, strategic planning, National Security Council, Executive Office of the President," the release stated.

Spalding was named defense attache in December and previously served as the head of the China, Mongolia and Taiwan Division of the Joint Staff from July 2014-June 2016.

In February, President Donald Trump appointed a hedge fund manager, Kevin Harrington, to serve as Deputy Assistant for Strategic Planning on the National Security Council.