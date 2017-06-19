Voting Records of 198Mln People Exposed by US Republican Party Contractor

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais More US Voters Trust Comey Over Trump After US Senate Hearing - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Deep Root Analytics, a data firm that contracts for the US Republican National Committee (RNC), exposed the information of nearly 200 million US voters in unsecured databases, the company confirmed in a statement on Monday.

"We take full responsibility for this situation," the statement said.

Databases containing data on 198 million potential US voters were exposed online without the need for a password, allowing anyone to download the information.

The unsecured server was first uncovered last week by security analyst Chris Vickery and the firm confirmed to the US news blog Gizmodo that it was authentic.

According to media reports, one file called "Post Elect 2016" contained information on voters’ likely views about topics such as US President Donald Trump’s "America First" policy and whether they voted for former President Barack Obama.

The database also contains files that may be from another data firm, TargetPoint, suggesting the two companies shared US voter information.

The RNC paid Deep Root more than $983,000 between January 2015 and November 2016, and paid another $4.2 million to TargetPoint.