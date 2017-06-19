Seven in 10 Americans Trust US Government to Protect Against Terror Attacks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Americans' confidence in government to protect them from terrorism has increased since 2015 when it dropped to just 55 percent after the San Bernardino attack.

"Seventy percent of Americans have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of confidence in the US government to protect its citizens from future acts of terrorism," according to the poll.

Still, some 40 percent of US citizens are "very" or "somewhat" worried they or a family member could be a victim of terrorism, the poll found.

Approximately six in ten Americans think a terrorist attack is likely to take place in the United States within the next few weeks, the poll revealed.