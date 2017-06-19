Register
15:23 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Michelle Carter and her attorney Joseph Cataldo stand to hear Judge Lawrence Moniz announce his verdict on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass.

    Woman With 'No Conscience' Faces Jail for Encouraging Boyfriend's Suicide

    © AP Photo/ Glenn Silva/Fairhaven Neighborhood News
    US
    Get short URL
    144730

    A US woman who sent text messages to her boyfriend, encouraging him to go ahead with a planned suicide attempt, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Conrad Roy killed himself by attaching a gas pump to his car and breathing in lethal carbon monoxide fumes after Michelle Carter's texts pushed him over the edge.

    Carter had waived her right to a jury trial and it will be up to the judge to decide what punishment she deserves. She could go to jail for 20 years.

    ​The court in Massachusetts heard Carter, who was 17 at the time, sent dozens of text messages to Roy, 18, as he wavered about taking his own life.

    Mr. Roy was found dead in his car in Fairhaven, Massachusetts on July 13, 2014. She was 30 miles away at the time.

    The case has set a legal precedent as there is no law in Massachusetts which makes telling a person to commit suicide a crime. But because Carter pleaded guilty, she will have no right to appeal against her sentence, which will be delivered in August.

    Some of the details revealed in court sickened people following it on social media.

    ​It emerged that instead of informing the authorities or trying to warn Mr. Roy's parents, Carter told him he was doing the right thing in killing himself. Part of her motivation, the court heard, was that she was looking forward to playing the role of his grieving girlfriend.

    "You need to do it, Conrad" and "All you have to do is turn the generator on and you will be free and happy," were among the texts she sent on the night of his death.

    "You're finally going to be happy in heaven. No more pain. It's okay to be scared and it's normal. I mean, you're about to die," she told him.

    Police found the text messages when they went through the contents of his cellphone, which was found in his lap.

    ​Mr. Roy had a history of depression and had considered suicide several times.

    While he was on vacation with his family Carter texted him: "Hang yourself, jump off a building, stab yourself I don't know there's a lot of ways."

    At one point, as his pick-up truck began filling with fumes, he got out, but she told him to get back inside.

    Judge Lawrence Moniz said she was guilty of "wanton and reckless conduct."

    Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn told the court: "Years ago in order to have a relationship you had to actually see somebody — or at a minimum talk on the phone. 

    ​"That is no longer required. People fall in love via the internet and via text. People bully via text and the internet. You can encourage someone to die via text, and you can commit a crime via text," Rayburn said.

    Carter broke down in tears as the judge read out the verdict but the victim's father, Conrad Roy senior, said: "This has been a very tough time for our family, and we would like to process this verdict that we are happy with."

    Mr. Roy's mother, Lynn, said:

    "I don't believe she has a conscience. I think she needs to be held responsible for her actions because she knew exactly what she was doing and what she said."

    At the sentencing hearing her lawyers are expected to argue that anti-depression medication she was taking at the time affected her judgement.

    Legal systems around the world are being forced to catch up with new technology.

    Last month a court in Zurich convicted a man of defamation after he "liked" a Facebook post which was anti-Semitic.   

    Related:

    Assange's Lawyers Want Text Messages to Alleged Rape Victim On Court Record
    Lawsuit Demands Apple Holds All iPhone Sales Over Texting While Driving Feature
    Thumbs Up? Zurich Man Convicted, Fined For ‘Liking’ in Defamation Case
    Massachusetts Man Undergoes US’ First Successful Penis Transplant
    Tags:
    court case, depression, crime, text messages, manslaughter, suicide, United States, Massachusetts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok