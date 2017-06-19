US Tends to Pre-Criticize Russian President - Oliver Stone

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev Putin Says Not Every Problem in Russia Solved Using Hands-on Management

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is a tendency in the United States to pre-criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin, film director Oliver Stone, whose "The Putin Interviews" series have recently been aired, said.

"There is a tendency to package him, pre-criticize him… I think he really wants to communicate. I think you see it in the film," Stone told CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday.

Stone, who spent the last two years interviewing the Russian leader, pointed out that he sought to show Putin's mind to the US citizens.

"We have demonized Russia to a place where it’s almost impossible to talk. Trump has been boxed in by this investigation. It is a shame because we need to talk," Stone added.

Stone's four-part documentary "The Putin Interviews," recorded between 2015 and 2017, was aired by the Showtime television network on June 12-15. Russia's Channel One has bought rights to broadcast Stone's film and is expected to broadcast it on Monday-Thursday.