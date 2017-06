© AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky Police, Family Looking for Clues to Tragic Killing of Russian Teen Ziberov in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland released the names of three people arrested in connection with the murder — Edgar Garcia-Gaona, Roger Garcia and Jose Ovilson Canales-Yanez.

"We hope for a speedy completion of the investigation and bringing the murderers of a Russian citizen to justice," the press service said.

Russian teen Artem Ziberov, 18, was shot on June 5 along with his classmate Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, in the US state of Maryland just hours before his graduation.