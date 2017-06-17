Former US Prosecutor to Head Congress's Committee to Monitor Federal Gov't Work

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to The Wall Street Journal, Growdy will replace acting committee chairman Republican Jason Chaffetz, who resigns in the middle of his term in order to work in the private sector, in late June.

The media outlet said citing other committee members that holding this job, when the country's president is from the same political party, is always difficult, as the chairman has to split between his institutional responsibilities and the aspiration to see his party politically and legislatively successful.

Gowdy was born on August 22, 1964, in Greenville, South Carolina and served as a federal prosecutor for several years prior to be elected to Congress in 2010.