Register
04:16 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    F/A-18 Hornet

    Four US F/A-18 Pilot Deaths Tied to Oxygen System Issues

    © AFP 2017/ MICHAEL W. PENDERGRASS / US NAVY
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10620

    Having reviewed its fighter and trainer jets, the US Navy has linked the deaths of four F/A-18 Hornet pilots to failures of oxygen systems in aircraft cockpits.

    F-18 jet fighter takes off on the USS John C. Stennis, aircraft carrier in the South China Sea on Friday, April 15, 2016. U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the aircraft carrier during a trip to the region
    © AP Photo/ Lolita C. Baldor
    Boeing Wins $86Mln to Upgrade F-18 Jet Software for US Navy, Six Nations
    An investigation was launched in late March after more than 100 T-45 instructor pilots at a number of US Navy training bases refused to fly with students in trainer jets to protest against the ongoing issue with oxygen contamination that can result in disorientation, loss of consciousness and even death.

    Due to the increase in cases of hypoxia caused by problems with the Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS), US Navy student pilots have not been allowed to fly for the past three months.

    On Thursday, the Navy released a report on the ongoing investigation development. The investigators have documented a rise in T-45 oxygen system failures from 13 in 2012 to 38 in 2016. Hornet oxygen system failures have also spiked from 57 to 125 during the same period.

    Investigators suggest that the deaths of four F-18 pilots that occurred over more than a decade could be attributed to the quality of air in the cockpit, for all incidents were linked by the fact that pilots experienced symptoms falling within the scope of what is described as a "physiological episode" in response to hypoxia.

    "Subsequent to these mishaps, training to recognize the symptoms increased and procedures now stress the importance of selecting emergency oxygen as a first step. Correct application of emergency oxygen would have likely prevented these mishaps," the investigation reported.

    US Air Force Emblem
    © Youtube/US Air Force
    ‘Crisis Levels’: US Air Force Scrambles to Avoid Pilot Shortage Disaster
    A single root cause of the problems has not been discovered, but the Navy managed to identify several areas of concern. For instance, pilots on both T-45 and F-18 breathe through OBOGS that use a sieve to absorb excess nitrogen from the air and add oxygen into the mixture before passing it on to the pilot.

    But the sieve is highly sensitive to temperature changes and humidity and can be affected by water to the point that "any entrapped contaminants could be exchanged for moisture in the sieve bed and the contaminants then released from OBOGS into aircrew breathing air," the report says.

    The Navy said it now intends to look at all the oxygen system components on its jets. Both aircraft are in the process of getting new, upgraded sieve systems.

    Related:

    BAE Systems Awarded $20Mln to Produce F-18 Fighter Jet Electronic Decoys
    Raytheon Wins $101 Million Contract to Repair F-18 Jet Radar Receivers
    Obama ‘Complicating’ Relations with Russia With F-18 Fighter Deal With Finland
    Tags:
    oxygen, F/A-18 fighter jet, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok