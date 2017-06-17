Register
01:15 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the U.S Marine Corps honor guard march on to the South Lawn of the White House

    Suspect in Marines Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Facing Court-Martial

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 910

    One service member could face a court-martial and another has been administratively discharged in connection with the military branch’s nude-photo-sharing scandal that broke out in March.

    A picture released by the US Marines shows Marines from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment (3/2) and Iraqi Special Forces patrolling a street in the city of Karabilah, near Iraq's northwestern border with Syria (file)
    © AFP 2017/ SSGT JASON D. BECKSTAND / USMC
    US Marine Corps: Sharing Nude Photos Now Grounds for Mandatory Separation
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., questioned Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing about the latest updates on the scandal surrounding the 30,000-member private Facebook group "Marines United."

    On March 4, a Marine veteran reported that troops and vets were using the group to share explicit photos of females, including fellow service members, veterans and civilians. There were reports that at one point in the group's history, a Marine allegedly livestreamed sexual intercourse with a victim directly onto Marines United.

    Elle Audra, a tattoo model and former Marines Cpl. who was subject to sexual harassment while in the service, wrote in a Facebook post that the group's apparent goal was to degrade and humiliate female troops and that it perfectly displayed the Marines' "slut shaming and rape culture mentality."

    "The fact that it has always been common practice and women are scared to speak out about sexual harassment, sexual assault or domestic violence is the issue," she wrote.

    Young woman
    CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay /
    Swiped Away: Rise in Online Harassment of Women via Dating Apps
    Neller told lawmakers on Thursday that investigators have identified 65 suspects in the scandal and that 59 were referred to their commands for possible disciplinary or administrative action. Of the 59 individuals, seven have received non-judicial punishment, 20 have received "adverse administrative actions," and one Marine has been administratively separated from the service+.

    One individual also faces an Article 32 hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a court-martial.

    Gillibrand claimed that non-judicial punishment for those found responsible for the online misconduct wasn't enough.

    "You know which photos are posted; you know where they came from; there are evidentiary trails to be made," Gillibrand said.

    "So I wouldn't say that it's likely that these are cases where they couldn't prove their case. I think it sends the wrong message. If you're not taking these crimes seriously as an enormous disruption of good order and discipline, I fear that it's not going to change behavior."

    Neller said he understood the concerns and that the investigations were not over.

    In the wake of the scandal, House lawmakers in May overwhelmingly passed a bill that would create a new military law making it illegal to share nude photos within the military without first getting consent from the person pictured.

    Related:

    US Marine Corps Unit Arrives in Northern Syria
    US Marine Corps Orders 31,000 Laptops in Computers Upgrade Program
    US Marine Corps Eager to Accelerate Growth of F-35 Fleet
    Tags:
    court-martial, scandal, nude photos, Marine Corps, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok