German Daesh Member Added to US Counter-Terror Sanctions List - Treasury Dept.

© Flickr/ Microsiervos German Woman Allegedly Uses Telegram App to Recruit Indian Youth to Join Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States added Fared Saal, a German member of Daesh terror group, to its counter-terror sanctions list, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

Saal, also known as Abu Luqmaan Al-Almani, was added to the sanctions list, according to the OFAC website.