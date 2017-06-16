Ex-US Naval Attache Sentenced to Prison in Fraud, Corruption Scandal

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Ex-US Congressman Fattah Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Corruption

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Retired US Navy Capt. Michael Brooks was sentenced to 41 months in prison for taking bribes, the latest sentence in an ongoing corruption scandal involving the service and a private contractor, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"[Brooks] was sentenced in federal court today to 41 months in prison for his role in a massive bribery and fraud scheme involving foreign defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis and his firm, Singapore-based, Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA)," the release stated.