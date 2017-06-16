Shot US Congressman Scalise in Need of Additional Surgery

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot on Wednesday during a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia and is in critical condition, will require additional surgery to treat his wound, MedStar Washington Hospital Center Trauma Services Director Jack Sava said during a press conference on Friday.

"The Congressman’s status remains critical, we are encouraged by improvement in his condition over the last 36 hours," Sava stated. "We have controlled the bleeding and his vital signs have stabilized. He will require additional operations to manage abdominal injuries and other bone injuries."