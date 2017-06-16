US Air Force Secretary Creates New Directorate to Ensure Space Superiority

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Wilson explained the United States is dependent on space and the country’s adversaries know that, which necessitated that Washington "must organize and train forces to be able to prevail in any future conflict which could extend into space."

"This is the next step in our effort to integrate, normalize and elevate space operations in the Air Force," the statement quoted Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson as saying.

The Air Force will stand up the new directorate in August, the statement noted. It will also be known as A-11.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said the move will increase decision-making speed and help ensure freedom from attack and freedom to maneuver.

"The Air Force culture evolved to own the skies and is now best postured to lead space into this information age and prepare our people and systems to achieve space superiority so the warfighter has what’s required to win," Goldfein stated.

The new directorate will be led by an Air Force lieutenant general, the statement added.