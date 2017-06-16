FBI Investigating Powder Letters Sent to US Congressional Candidate

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Trump Administration Sends NAFTA Renegotiation Letters to Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In addition, WAGA Fox 5 news station and WXIA 11Alive also received very similar letters containing suspicious white powder.

"On Thursday, June 15, 2017, a series of suspicious white powder letters were sent to Roswell, Georgia residents, one of which was the residence of US Congressional 6th District candidate Karen Handel," the statement said.

The FBI said more than a dozen letters were under review, noting the letters that were opened contained threats.

Nine letters were intercepted by the US Postal Service before they were delivered.

Initial testing found that the powder did not contain any known hazards, but additional tests will be conducted at the Georgia Department of Public Health as a precaution.