Trump May Attempt to Fire US Deputy Attorney General Amid Russia Probe - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 9, Rosenstein wrote a memorandum outlining reasons why Trump should fire then-FBI Director James Comey.

"I’m growing increasingly concerned that the president will attempt to fire not only Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible obstruction of justice, but also Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein who appointed Mueller," Feinstein stated in the release.

© AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky In Sessions' Footsteps? Deputy US Attorney General May Recuse Himself From Russia Probe on May 9, initially citing Rosenstein's memorandum, but later telling NBC News anchor Lester Holt that he always planned to fire Comey. Rosenstein told the Senate on May 17 that he knew Comey would be fired before he wrote the memo.

Trump said on Friday in a Twitter post that he was being investigated "for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!"

Comey's termination prompted a deeper investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, and Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee last week that Trump asked him in January to drop the FBI probe into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's communications with Russian officials.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, insisting that it does not meddle in the affairs of other countries.