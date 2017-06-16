Trump's Tightening of Cuba Policy 'Political Favor' to Few Congressmen - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US media reported on Thursday that Trump is going to tighten restrictions on travel and trade between the United States and Cuba. The reports said Trump is expected to announce the changes during an upcoming visit to Miami, Florida.

"It should be obvious to everyone that this is a political favor from President Trump to a few influential members of Congress who have never set foot in Cuba and who represent a tiny minority of the American people," Leahy stated.

© AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE US and Cuba Have No Choice but 'Be On Good Terms' With Each Other

The senator, a Democrat from the US state of Vermont, characterized the decision by the White House as a re-declaration of war on the Cuban people.

"Even a majority of Cuban Americans oppose this return to a failed policy of punitive sanctions," Leahy said.

The policy changes may please the "hardline Cuban exiles" who supported Trump in winning the US state of Florida during the 2016 presidential election, according to media reports.