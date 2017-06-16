Trump Transition Team Told to Preserve Russia-Related Records - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The memorandum, dated Thursday, was first reported by the New York Times and Politico, who obtained the document.

"[Transition team members] have a duty to preserve any physical and electronic records that may be related in any way to the subject matter of the pending investigations," the memorandum stated.

According to the reports, the preservation order applies to documents about Russia or Ukraine, as well records about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates; former foreign policy advisor Carter Page; and Trump advisor Roger Stone.

The memorandum also concerns travel records for transition team and presidential campaign members, according to the New York Times.

Trump and members of his team have repeatedly denied colluding with Russia.

Russia has also denied the allegations it interfered in the US election, characterizing them as an effort to deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.