Trump Confirms Being Investigated for Firing Ex-FBI Director Comey

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump stated in a Twitter message.
Trump originally said he fired Comey due to a recommendation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that it interviewed five people briefed on the matter, but it did not identify its sources by name.
A representative for Trump’s lawyer promptly reacted to the allegation.
"The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal," Mark Corallo, spokesperson for Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz, said.
The special counsel reportedly launched its investigation of Trump just days after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey on May 9.
Last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified on the Trump-Russia probe at the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. It was the first public appearance of Comey since his firing in May. During the testimony, Comey said that he believed that he was fired over the Russia probe as the US president said so. However, the former FBI chief's alleged failure to lead the bureau was firstly named as the official reason for Comey's dismissal.
Comey said that Trump has repeatedly told him that he was "doing a great job." "That didn't make any sense to me," Comey said when commenting on the pretext of his dismissal allegedly over his actions during the US election campaign.
