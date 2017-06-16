Register
    U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden (not pictured) in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017

    Putin: Outgoing Obama Administration Handing Out Awards Reminiscent of Politburo

    Vladimir Putin said that in its last days in office Barack Obama's administration was reminiscent of the Soviet Communist Party's main body Politbureau whose members used to dole out awards to one another.

    Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama react after a heckler is removed from the East Room of the White House.
    Obama Awards Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom for Lifetime of Service
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In its last days in office, US President Barack Obama's administration was reminiscent of the Soviet Communist Party's main body Politbureau whose members used to dole out awards to one another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US director Oliver Stone.

    Shortly before leaving the office, Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest award of the United States.

    "Frankly speaking, I don’t want to hurt anyone, somehow insult anyone, but what was happening in the last days [of Obama administration] looked like the Soviet Central Committee of the CPSU’s [Communist Party of the Soviet Union] Politburo to me when they awarded one another medals and stars. Especially when they awarded one another medals. Honestly, it was very funny," Putin said.

    In the movie, Putin speaks against the background of images of Obama awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Biden.

    "At that point I realized they would have no more time for making serious decisions," Putin added.

    Stone's four-part documentary "The Putin Interviews," which the director has been making for two years, is being released on Showtime since Monday.

