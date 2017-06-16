US Special Counsel in Russia Probe Examining Kushner's Finances

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/Files Over 50 US Lawmakers Call on White House to Suspend Kushner Security Clearance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mueller's inquiry includes Kushner among other Trump's associates — former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a campaign policy adviser Carter Page, The Washington Post claimed citing unnamed sources on Thursday.

On May 26, the media claimed citing alleged intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by US officials that Kushner has suggested to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak using Russian diplomatic facilities to shield the talks ahead of Trump's inauguration from being monitored.

However, the FBI has not confirmed that Trump's son-in-law was under the bureau's investigation at any point.

The media claimed on Wednesday that the special prosecutor has expanded the investigation to determine whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

The US president has repeatedly denied any connections to Russia and expressed desire to end the probe with integrity as soon as possible. Moscow also refuted the allegations of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and called them absurd.