US Lawmaker Shot at Baseball Practice Remains in Critical Condition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after a second surgery but has shown improvement in the last 24 hours, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a press release.

"Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg," the release stated on Thursday. "He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours. The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time."