More US Voters Trust Comey Over Trump After US Senate Hearing - Poll

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Putin: Russia Ready to Grant Asylum to Comey if He is Persecuted in US

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)In a survey of registered voters, 45 percent said they trust Comey to tell the truth, while 32 percent said they trust Trump.

Furthermore, 43 percent of respondents said they believe Comey’s June 8 congressional testimony hurt Trump, while 23 percent agree with the president that it helped him.

A combined 53 percent of respondents said they believe Comey is either very or somewhat honest. A slight majority, 51 percent, said they watched all of Comey’s June 8 testimony in the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

The poll was conducted June 8-12 among 1,990 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In his testimony on June 8, Comey said Trump expressed hope the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn would conclude, but did not direct him to do so. Moreover, Comey said not a single vote had been changed in the 2016 US election as result of alleged Russian activities.