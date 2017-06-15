Register
    Fracking drill rig

    Nearly 196,000 Acres of Public Land in US State of Nevada Open to Oil - NGO

    © East News/ Science Photo Library
    US
    0 6711

    The Center for Biological Diversity said that the US Bureau of Land Management is opening nearly 196,000 acres of public land in the US state of Nevada for fossil fuel development such as fracking.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Bureau of Land Management is opening nearly 196,000 acres of public land in the US state of Nevada for fossil fuel development such as fracking, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release.

    "Despite legal protests from conservation groups, the Bureau of Land Management is auctioning off 195,732 acres (304 square miles) of public lands in Nevada today for fossil fuel development," the environmental group stated in the release on Wednesday.

    Fracking on public land in northern Nevada will potentially harm the wildlife and aquifers in the area, the release stated.

    A family group walk past a UK Independence Party (UKIP) campaign poster for their candidate UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall following the result of the by-election for the Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on February 24, 2017 which returned a victory for the Labour Party candidate
    © AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF
    UK Labour Party to Ban Fracking If Wins General Election in June - Manifesto
    The US government failed in its environmental analysis to address the "obvious" dangers of auctioning off the public lands to oil companies, Great Basin Resource Watch Director John Hadder stated in the release.

    On April 26, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the US Department of the Interior to conduct a review of all national monuments in an effort to give control of public land back to the states.

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had said the Obama administration’s use of the Antiquities Act denied the people use of areas of land traditionally utilized for farming, oil and gas exploration, timber harvest, mining and other activities.

