Nearly 196,000 Acres of Public Land in US State of Nevada Open to Oil - NGO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Bureau of Land Management is opening nearly 196,000 acres of public land in the US state of Nevada for fossil fuel development such as fracking, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release.

"Despite legal protests from conservation groups, the Bureau of Land Management is auctioning off 195,732 acres (304 square miles) of public lands in Nevada today for fossil fuel development," the environmental group stated in the release on Wednesday.

Fracking on public land in northern Nevada will potentially harm the wildlife and aquifers in the area, the release stated.

The US government failed in its environmental analysis to address the "obvious" dangers of auctioning off the public lands to oil companies, Great Basin Resource Watch Director John Hadder stated in the release.

On April 26, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the US Department of the Interior to conduct a review of all national monuments in an effort to give control of public land back to the states.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had said the Obama administration’s use of the Antiquities Act denied the people use of areas of land traditionally utilized for farming, oil and gas exploration, timber harvest, mining and other activities.