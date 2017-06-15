Register
05:18 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Exorcism

    Michigan Man Imprisoned for Slapping Daughter in 'Forced' Exorcism Attempt

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 2010

    A man from a town east of Lansing, Michigan, has been convicted of a third-degree domestic violence for slapping his daughter after allegedly trying to perform a “forced” exorcism on her together with other relatives.

    The then 18-year-old daughter of William Watt called police in September claiming that her father slapped her during a confrontation that was started in part by what she referred to as a "forced exorcism attempt."

    According to the police report, Watt's adult daughter was watching TV in her family home when Watt, his wife and their son suddenly approached her chanting "the power of Christ compels you" and throwing various objects at her, including a plastic water bottle, causing minor injuries.

    ​The teen managed to escape the bizarre ritual and headed to work, but as soon as she returned later that day, Watt accused her of "stealing his food" and slapped his daughter across the cheek. The girl called a friend for help, and after she was taken to a safe place, she decided to file a report.

    "You can't put your hands on your adult children," Livingston County Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh said during Watt's sentencing, according to the Detroit Free Press.

    "You don't get to kick around your kids because they're your kids," she added. "You don't get to grab her neck or slap her in the face."

    A Turkish special forces policeman stands guard in front the damaged building of the police headquarters which was attacked by the Turkish warplanes during the failed military coup last Friday, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Turkey Sentences UN Court Judge to 7 Years in Jail Over Failed Coup Attempt
    Judge Cavanaugh ordered Watt, who has a history of criminal offenses for domestic violence against family members dating back to 1997, to spend one to 10 years in prison.

    Livingston County Prosecutor William J. Vailliencourt Jr. Said that Watt deserved his sentence, citing previous cases in which he was accused of choking his teenage son and assaulting his wife, along with trying to disconnect the phone when she tried to reach for help.

    Related:

    Spanish College Makes Exorcism Classes Mandatory for All Students
    Mass Exorcism Needed: Mexico Swept by Wave of Satanic Killings
    Mexico Conducts Secret Nationwide Exorcism
    Tags:
    domestic violence, Exorcism, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon
    Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok