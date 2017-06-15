Trump Visits Lawmaker Recovering From Shooting at Baseball Practice in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and his wife arrived at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center to visit Congressman Steve Scalise who was recovering from surgery after getting shot while participating in baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Shooter at Baseball Practice in Virginia Identified as James Hodkinson

White House pool reports claimed that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were reportedly seen bringing flowers to Scalise who was shot earlier on Wednesday.

Scalise was earlier reported to be in critical condition after he and four other people were shot during practice for an annual charity baseball game.

In addition to Scalise, two US Capitol Police officers — Krystal Griner and David Bailey — were shot, along with Zack Barth, an aide for Congressman Roger Williams, and Matt Mika, a former congressional staffer who now works as a lobbyist for the Tysons Foods company.

Media reports identified the suspect as James Hodgkinson, and President Donald Trump was the first to announce that the 66-year old died after being shot by police. Hodgkinson was also a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders, a popular liberal lawmaker and 2016 Democratic Party presidential candidate.